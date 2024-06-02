Remal destroys 68 lakh trees

Says forest department

Over 68 lakh trees covering around 27,300 hectares of forest land have been destroyed by Cyclone Remal in Patuakhali and Barguna, according to the Forest Department.

Apart from this, many trees and tree saplings in house yards, educational institutions, and plant nurseries were also damaged.

According to Patuakhali Coastal Forest Division, the financial loss is over Tk 11 crore -- Tk 7.90 crore in Patuakhali and Tk 3.15 crore in Barguna.

"We have prepared a damage report and sent it to higher authorities seeking directives for further steps for reforestation," said Patuakhali Coastal Divisional Forest Officer Shafiqul Islam

There are 91,000 hectares of forest land in Patuakhali and Barguna, including 36,136 hectares of reserve forest, he added.

According to locals, the forest served as a natural shield during the cyclone, protecting lives, homes, and other properties.

A resident of Barguna, Shafiqul Islam Khokon, said, "We are always protected from cyclones, floods, and other natural disasters by the Pathorghata reserved forests. To preserve our existence, the forest must be preserved."

Fisherman Tunu Mia of Patuakhali's Kuakata area said that the reserve forests there shield people from several types of destruction. "These forests save us, like a friend," he added.

Kalapara Forest Range Officer Monirul Haque said to counteract such damage, reforestation initiatives will be implemented.

"There was a large Chambol tree in our house yard. The tree was uprooted during the storm," said Deepali Rani, a resident of Rahmatpur area of Patuakhali Kalapara town.

"We had around 30 to 35 trees around our house. Almost all the trees have fallen during the storm," said Badal Matubbar, a resident of Salimpur village of Kalapra upazila.

Around 100,000 trees at different educational institutions have been damaged in Kalapra upazila only, said Kalapara Forest Range Officer Monirul Haque.

Immediate initiatives will be taken for reforestation, he said.

National organisation "Dhoritree Rokkhay Amra" Member Secretary Sharif Jamil said, "There is no alternative to planting more trees to protect the coast from natural disasters.