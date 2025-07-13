Rain triggers waterlogging in Bagerhat

Around 70% of the municipality is affected if it rains for an hour

Waterlogging has become a relentless ordeal for residents of Bagerhat town, where even a brief spell of rain is enough to flood streets, homes, playgrounds, and public offices, bringing daily life to a standstill.

"It's like we live on a lake," said Suvo Shaha, a resident of Khardwar area. "Whenever it rains, water enters our home, and it stays for days."

This recurring problem is not limited to one neighbourhood. Major roads like Khan Jahan Ali Road, Rail Road, Sadhanar Mor, Shaltala, PTI Mor, the 250-Bed District Hospital Road, areas near the General Post Office, Basabati, Mithapukurpar Mor, and Jahannabad School Road are frequently submerged.

Around 70 percent of the municipality is affected whenever it rains for even an hour.

Ashish Hor, a resident of Basabati area, said, "Water surrounds our house every time it rains. We cannot sell our property and move. We're forced to endure this."

Bagerhat's waterlogging is not a new phenomenon -- it has plagued the town for over a decade. But no visible long-term solutions have come from the municipal authorities.

Experts and locals attribute the flooding to three major issues. First, although the Bhairab and Daratana rivers run along the town and are supposed to drain the stormwater, the sluice gates on the embankment have become dysfunctional due to lack of maintenance. Second, drainage canals across the town are choked with garbage, making them useless. Third, five canals crisscrossing the municipality have been largely encroached upon, while the remaining sections are filled with solid waste.

Contacted, Municipal Executive Officer Abdullah Al Masum said, "I've just joined recently. The core issue is clogged drains and canals. The sluice gates on the embankment are also in poor condition. We plan to clean the drainage system once the rainy season ends."

Municipal Administrator Dr Fakhrul Hasan added, "Several development projects are ongoing. Once completed, the problems will reduce. Plans are also underway to address the waterlogging permanently."

Established in 1958, Bagerhat Municipality spans about 16 square kilometres and is home to more than 125,000 people.