Protect our homes, croplands from erosion

Speakers tell human chain

Residents of Andharmanik and Jaynagar areas under Manikganj Municipality yesterday organised a human chain demanding that the authorities concerned take steps to protect their homesteads and croplands from Kaliganga river erosion.

More than 100 people joined the hour-long human chain on the riverbank in Andharmanik area around 11:30am.

Stressing that sand lifting from the river is worsening the erosion, speakers urged the authorities not to lease out the balumahal in Beutha-Pouli mouja of Manikganj.

"Locals and farmers have been suffering a lot due to erosion. If the extraction of sand and soil from the river using dredgers is not stopped, their sufferings will increase. Croplands, graveyards, mosques and hundreds of homesteads will be at risk of erosion," said Abu Md Nahid, councillor of Ward-8 of the municipality.

He urged the authorities not to lease out the balumahal this year for the peoples' sake.

Abu Sayeed, a farmer of Jaynagar village, said, "Over the last five years, the river engulfed 14 bighas of my cropland. I have only four bighas of land now, which may be eroded if the situation continues. Who will take responsibility for my losses?" Abdul Khalek, a farmer of Andharmanik village, said he said he lost 15 of his 45 decimals of cropland to the river, while the rest is also in risk.

Numerous crops, including maize, lentils, and sesame are cultivated in croplands on the banks of Kaliganga.

Contacted, Rehana Akhter, deputy commissioner of Manikganj, said, "We will take action in this regard upon receiving a written application."