Over 90pc of people in Feni, Noakhali affected by floods: Oxfam

The photo was taken from a village of Feni recently. Photo: Md Rajib Raihan/Star

Over 90 percent of the population in Feni and Noakhali -- the hardest-hit districts -- has been severely affected by the recent floods, said an assessment by Oxfam in Bangladesh.

It said nearly all shelters in two districts have submerged, 48 percent destroyed, and 100 percent of sanitation and water facilities rendered unusable.

The UK based organisation said as floodwaters slowly recede, the full scale of the destruction is becoming increasingly apparent, said a press release.

"With the loss of livelihoods, food insecurity is a growing concern, with 72 percent of affected families only able to eat twice a day, often insufficiently. The sanitation crisis is particularly dire, with open defecation becoming commonplace due to destroyed facilities, heightening the risk of waterborne diseases," it added.

Hosne Ara Begum, a 38-year-old Feni resident said, they spent days on the roof, with no food or clean water. The toilets were underwater, and they had no privacy.

"We had to use a saree to cover and defecate on the roof. We've been sick, but there's no other option. This flood has taken everything from us," she said, the press release added.

Oxfam's Country Director in Bangladesh Ashish Damle said, "We are calling on the international community to stand with the people most affected by these floods. Rebuilding water and sanitation infrastructure will be crucial for their long-term recovery."