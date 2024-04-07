Natural disaster
Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 7, 2024 04:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 04:36 PM

Natural disaster

One dies in Khulna lightning strike

Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 7, 2024 04:24 PM

A man died after being struck by lightning in Dumuria upazila of Khulna this morning.

The deceased is Obaidullah Ghazi, 35, of Komalpur village in the upazila.

Gutudia Union Parishad Chairman Sheikh Tuhinul Islam Tuhin told our Khulna correspondent that the victim died on the spot when a lightning struck him around 9:30am while he went out to a field.

One of Obaidullah's cows died there too due to the lightning, said Tuhinul.

Khulna experienced heavy rain with thundershowers in the morning today.

