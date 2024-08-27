Natural disaster
No new areas flooded after opening of Farakka barrage: Farooq-e-Azam

Water release from Farakka no cause of concern for Bangladesh: India
Farakka Barrage. File photo

Disaster Management and Relief Adviser Farooq-e-Azam today said no new areas have been flooded after India opened 109 gates of Farakka barrage.

He informed reporters of the development during a joint press conference of the ministry and the armed forces at the secretariat about the current situation of the ongoing flood.

The adviser said the government is working in coordination with all concerned in relief distribution.

Initiatives have been taken to transport relief to the places from where the water is receding.

In many cases, the army and other forces are delivering relief through helicopters in more remote areas.

So far, relief has reached all the remote upazilas, and medical care has been ensured, he said.

"We expect water will recede quickly in the areas that are being flooded again. We will be able to complete the relief activities smoothly. People's enthusiasm is giving us strength," he added.

