No decision yet on releasing water from Kaptai dam

The Kaptai Hydropower Plant authority has not yet made any decision regarding the release of water from Kaptai Lake, according to ATM Abduzzaher, the plant's manager.

Addressing rumors circulating on social media, Abduzzaher clarified this afternoon that the claims about an imminent release of water from the lake are false.

He explained that Kaptai Lake's water holding capacity is 109 feet MSL (Mean Sea Level), while the current level, as of 3:00pm Thursday [today], is slightly above 103 feet. This places the water level still five feet below the danger mark.

"We only consider releasing water when the level approaches 108 feet," he stated, urging people not to believe false information.

Abduzzaher also noted that the water level rises at a rate of 10 to 12 hours per foot. Therefore, there is no immediate risk of releasing water from Kaptai Lake within the next 24 hours.

"If the rainfall continues and the lake's water level reaches near 108 feet, a decision will be made after consulting with the district administration," he added.

Furthermore, he assured that any decision regarding the release of water would be announced to the media at least six hours in advance.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to rising water levels in local rivers, including Kaptai Lake.