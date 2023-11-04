Natural disaster
Reuters
Sat Nov 4, 2023 12:37 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 01:50 AM

Most Viewed

Natural disaster

Nepal hit by 6.4 earthquake, felt in New Delhi

Reuters
Sat Nov 4, 2023 12:37 AM Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 01:50 AM
earthquake in sylhet

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck western Nepal on Friday, Nepal's National Seismological Centre reported as witnesses said it caused houses in the area to collapse and buildings in New Delhi, India to shake.

The Nepalese agency said the quake occurred at 11:47 p.m. (1802 GMT) in Jajarkot district of Karnali province. Jajarkot is about 500 km (310 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Houses have collapsed. People rushed out of their homes. I am out in the crowd of terrified residents. We are trying to find details of damages," police official Santosh Rokka said.

The earthquake shook buildings in New Delhi, about 600 km (375 miles) away, according to Reuters' witnesses. Videos on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed people running onto the street as some buildings were evacuated.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2 and depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
bnp logo
|রাজনীতি

আন্দোলনে অবরোধের বিকল্প খুঁজছে বিএনপি

‘সরকার পতন না হওয়া পর্যন্ত আমরা গণতান্ত্রিক আন্দোলন চালিয়ে যাব।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

আরও গৌরবান্বিত হোক সাংবাদিকতা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে