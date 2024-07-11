Need long-term plan to mitigate flood, waterlogging: speakers

The photo was taken from Chanpur area of Sylhet’s Balaganj upazila on July 3, 2024. Photo: Sheikh Nasir/Star

Speakers at a roundtable today demanded a long-term plan and prompt action for the flood and waterlogging of Sylhet.

It was jointly organised by Dhoritri Rokkhay Amra (Dhora), Jalalabad Association and Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reports our local correspondent.

The speakers also said climate change and water from upstream India have been causing floods and waterlogging repeatedly.

They urged the government to consider a long term plan and act accordingly to avert the severe impact of the flood and waterlogging in the northeastern region.

Muzibur Rahman Hawlader, former chairman of the National River Conservation Commission, was present as the chief guest. Sharif Jamil, central member secretary of Dhora, spoke as the keynote speaker.

Md Elias Uddin Biswas, vice chancellor of North East University Bangladesh, Dr Qazi Azizul Mowla, vice chancellor of Leading University, Dr Md Ashraful Alam, vice chancellor of Sylhet International University, Dr Mohammad Jahirul Hoque, vice chancellor of Metropolitan University and Tahmin Ahmed, president of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Abdul Karim Kim, member of the central convening committee of Dhora, spoke as special guests.