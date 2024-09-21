Myanmar flood death toll jumps to 384

Destroyed railway tracks are pictured after major flooding in Kalaw township in Myanmar's southern Shan state on September 19, 2024, following heavy rains in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. Photo: AFP

The death toll in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi has climbed to 384, with 89 people missing, the junta said today.

Yagi swept across northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar more than a week ago, triggering floods and landslides that have killed hundreds of people across the region.

In Myanmar, 384 people were dead and 89 were missing as of Saturday, the junta's information team said.

The floods have heaped more misery on a country where millions were already displaced by more than three years of conflict unleashed by the military's 2021 coup.

Last weekend, the junta issued a rare appeal for foreign aid to help cope with the disaster.

The United Nations has warned that as many as 887,000 people have been affected in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi.

"The most severely affected areas remain in devastation, with widespread destruction to homes, household assets, water sources, and electricity infrastructure," the UN's humanitarian agency (OCHA) said Saturday.

"Roads, bridges, communication networks, schools, public service facilities, religious sites, and crops and farmlands have been severely damaged or completely collapsed," it added.