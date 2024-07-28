Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal 3 as the low-pressure area over North Bay and adjoining area intensified into a well-marked low and now lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Northwest Bay.

Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient persists over North Bay.

Gusty or stormy weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay, and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.