Lightning kills four in Khulna

Four people, including a child, died after being struck by lightning in three upazilas of Khulna, authorities said yesterday.

Of them, two people, including the child, died in Koyra upazila's Ghorilal village and one each in Botiaghata and Paikgachha upazilas on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Enayet Ali, 37, from Koyra, and Nazmul, 8, son of Al Amin from Matiadanga village. One Musa Gazi was seriously injured during the incident.

Moreover, deceased Srikanth Mondal, 25, was a resident of Deluti union under Paikgachha, and Al Mamun, 17, son of Moni Chowkidar of Kararia village in Botiaghata.

Ripun Kumar Mondal, chairman of Deluti UP, said Srikanth was an employee at a fish farm and was taking shelter in a hut during the afternoon rain when he was struck by lightning. He died on the spot.

Abul Kalam Akhonda, assistant superintendent of police (ASP-south) of Khulna, said the bodies were handed over to the families.