Landslides kill 9 in Ukhiya camps

Seven of them Rohingyas; refugees being evacuated from hilly areas amid heavy rain

The wreckage left behind by a landslide in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya camp yesterday morning. PHOTO: COLLECTED

At least nine people, including seven Rohingyas, were killed in landslides, while another Rohingya died after the wall of his house collapsed on him, due to torrential rain in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya yesterday morning.

Confirming the number of deaths, Mohammad Samsuddouza, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, told The Daily Star that while landslides occurred in several camps, the deaths took place in camps one, eight, nine, 10 and 14.

Around 1.2 million Rohingyas have been living in 33 camps of Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar, most of them since 2017 after fleeing persecution by the Myanmar military.

"So far, 10 bodies have been recovered," Samsuddouza said, adding that two of the dead are locals. He also said refugees living in the risky, hilly areas are being evacuated.

Atish Chakma, deputy assistant director of Cox's Bazar fire service, said the landslides began early Wednesday and continued till 7:00am.

"We first received a message around 3:00am about several landslides at camp-9. We recovered two bodies there and then conducted another rescue operation at camp-10, where four members of a family were killed around 6:00am. At least 10 people have died."

Hamid Ali, a Rohingya of camp-10, said the hill near his house suddenly collapsed around 6:00am, killing the four family members.

"If tarpaulin was used on the hills slopes, the deaths could have been avoided."

According to sources of the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, one person, whose wall had collapsed, died in camp-1; two were killed in a landslide at camp- 8; two in camp-9; four members of family in camp-10; and one in camp-14.

The four of a family who died in camp-10 were identified as Abu Meher, 25, Shahana, 22, Abul Kalam, 50 and Selima Khatun, 45. The two in camp-9 were Mohammad Hossain, 50, and Anwara Begum, 18.

The RRRC could not confirm the names of the other victims.

Mohammad Samsuddouza said the locals who died in landslides are of camps eight and 14.

Locals said a Bangladeshi child, Abdul Karim, 12, was killed in the landslide at camp-8. They said he was a sixth grader at Thayangkhali High School in Ukhiya.

Cox's Bazar has been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday.

Abdul Hannan, Met officer at Cox's Bazar, said his office recorded 63mm rainfall in 24 hours till 12:00pm yesterday.