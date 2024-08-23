Gonotraan: How DU TSC became a beacon of hope for flood victims

Since playing its part in removing what most of the students considered a fascist government, Dhaka University has taken on the task of building a better nation more earnestly than ever before.

In the latest and most important example so far, it has converted itself into a massive camp for collecting funds and relief for the flood victims, facilitating a desire on the part of the people of the capital to do what they can to help the affected population.

In response to the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's call, a relief collection drive called "Gonotraan" is going on for a second consecutive day at TSC of Dhaka University to aid the people affected by devastating floods in 11 districts of the country.

The relief collection booth has been set at the main-gate of the Teachers and Students Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University. Thousands of families, friends, and people from all walks of life have turned up from all parts of the city and beyond.

The students are collecting both money and goods. Visiting the collection booth, it was seen that the students are accepting money and enlisting every small and large amount with due accountability. All the products of the relief have also been enlisted properly. Students from colleges and schools have also been seen as proactive in voluntary work.

From the morning onward, people from different parts of the capital have been continuously coming to Dhaka University with relief in accordance with their capability. People are donating both money and necessary goods including basic medicines, dry food, clothes, sanitary napkins, water, life jackets etc.

Talking to a woman named Saima Akter, who came to TSC from Mirbag to donate some dry food, she told UNB: "As a citizen, it is my responsibility to stand by the people of my country in tough times. I have donated according to my ability. I gave a bag of puffed rice and some bottles of water. If I were more able, I would have donated more."

Mobassir Bin Kashem, another donor, said, "I am glad to stand by the people of the country. Everyone is coming here spontaneously with what they have. All should cooperate with the government and the volunteers from their respective positions."

Visiting the TSC area it was seen that volunteers were busy keeping the area clear as every moment vans, pickups and trucks were arriving with relief materials. The games room and the TSC cafeteria of the TSC have already been filled with relief goods and the cafeteria seems like it has been turned into a storehouse. Last night, the DUCSU cafeteria was also filled with the goods of relief.

A total of TK 29,76,173 was collected from only the TSC fund collection booth, apart from other collections of Halls and departments of the university. Talking to the volunteers, they said the number of donors is several times higher than yesterday.

Talking with another donor named Shibli who came from Mirpur, said, "We got an independent country. It is time to build up the country and show our power and unity. India is trying to break us but we stood together. It is our moral duty to stand against the aggression of India."

"Our new interim government is not stable yet even though they did not get the minimum time. If we do not stand by our countrymen then who do we expect to come forward?" he added with a smiling face.

Some rickshaw pullers were also seen donating money at the fund collection booth of TSC.

Talking to one of the rickshaw pullers, he said, "It's my happiness to be a part of this."

For better management, the volunteer students have been divided into groups. Some are clearing traffic, some are receiving money, some are receiving relief goods, some are directing the people who do not know the area and some students are mixing and packaging goods for final delivery.

Being divided into groups, the students of Dhaka University are also collecting funds from the busy intersections.

Last night, they donated their extra clothes to aid the water stranded people. The volunteer groups from every hall collected dresses from the rooms and packed them in bags.

However, a concert has also been arranged at the premises of Anti-terrorism Raju sculpture of the university to crowd funding.

Asked about his feelings about the situation of Dhaka University and mass-relief collection project, Mohammad Moniruzzaman, a student of Dhaka University, said, "This is the Dhaka University perhaps I dreamed of. It Sounds like heaven. Every single moment, people are coming here with aid and support. I realized that Dhaka University has turned into a place of trust of common people and it is kindling the light of hope."