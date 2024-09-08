Floods cost four districts Tk 2,822cr

Crops on 1.31 lakh hectares of land spoiled; at least 88,688 fish enclosures, ponds washed away

The recent floods have damaged crops on over 1.31 lakh hectares of land in four districts, leaving farmers in distress, said officials.

Besides, around 88,688 fish enclosures and ponds have been wash away and some five lakh livestock have been affected in those four districts -- Noakhali, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Moulvibazar.

Officials estimate that the financial damages caused by the floods in the four districts amounts to approximately Tk 2,822 crores.

According to farmers, Aman and Aush paddy, Aman seedlings and seedbeds, and vegetables and fruit crops have been damaged.

However, the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Director General Md Tajul Islam Patwary yesterday said they were yet to complete the report on the damages to crops.

Flooding affected over five million people in 11 districts. At least 71 people have so far died from flood-related reasons in nine of those districts, according to the disaster management and relief ministry.

In Noakhali, crops on around 38,367 hectres have been damaged, causing a loss of around Tk 158 crores, said DAE officials.

"I planted paddy saplings on around five acres with a loan of Tk 1 lakh. But all the saplings have been damaged by floodwaters," said Abu Soleman, a 65-year-old farmer from Noakhali Sadar upazila's Char Darbesh village.

Abul Kashem of Purbo Shulyakia village in the same upazila said his Aush paddy on around two and a half acres had been under water for about two weeks. His seedbeds have also been damaged.

"We have written to the higher authorities seeking budgetary allocations to help the affected farmers," said Seema Rani Das, deputy director of DAE in Noakhali.

Around three lakh livestock have been affected by floods in Noakhali.

Abul Kalam Azad, Noakhali district livestock officer, said they estimated a loss of around Tk 44 lakh due to deaths of livestock.

Over 85,000 fish enclosures and ponds have been washed away in district, causing a loss of around Tk 576 crores, said Noakhali District Fisheries Officer Mohammad Iqbal.

"I have been farming fish for around 16 years. All my 10 enclosures and four ponds have been washed away," said Rahima Akhter Baby, 45, of Darbeshpur village in Noakhali Sadar upazila.

In Cumilla, crops on around 70,000 hectares have been damaged, causing a loss of around Tk 850 crores, said the district agriculture officer.

"I farmed vegetables on around 3 bighas. But my crop has been damaged. I have incurred a loss of around Tk 70,000," said Rup Miah, a farmer from Kamarkhara village in the district's Burichang upazila.

Besides, some 2,500 fish enclosures and ponds have been washed away, resulting in a financial loss of around Tk 400 crores, said District Fisheries Officer Belal Ahmed.

Around 2 lakh livestock have been affected by floods, causing a loss of around Tk 350 crores, said Chandan Kumer Poddar, Cumilla district livestock officer.

In Moulvibazar, crops on around 15,221 hectares have been spoiled, resulting in a financial loss of around Tk 205 crores, according to the local DAE office.

Over 41,000 farmers have been affected by the floods, said Samsuddin Ahmed, deputy director of DAE in the district.

"I cultivated Aman paddy on around 23 decimal. But my entire crop has been damaged," said Saifur Rahman, a farmer from Patanushar village in Kamalganj upazila.

In Brahmanbaria, floods have damaged crops on around 8,326 hectares, causing a financial loss of around Tk 219 crores, according to the local DAE office.

Besides, at least 1,188 ponds have been washed away, causing a monetary loss of around Tk 20 lakh, said Rounak Jahan, acting fisheries officer of Brahmanbaria.

Our correspondents from the respective districts contributed to this report.