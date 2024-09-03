Floods claim 71 lives so far

A total of 71 people, including seven women and 19 children, died in the recent floods in nine districts until yesterday, the disaster management and relief ministry said in its latest release.

Twenty-eight people died in Feni, 19 in Cumilla, 11 in Noakhlai, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, and one each in Moulvibazar, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Khagrachhari.

Besides, one person in Moulvibazar remains missing.

The situation in Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Habiganj, Sylhet, Brahmanbaria and Cox's Bazar districts is completely normal while the overall flood situation in Moulvibazar has improved.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Feni, Comilla, Noakhali and Laxmipur districts has been improving.

As part of its relief efforts, the ministry as of yesterday disbursed Tk 4.52 crore in cash, 20,650 tonnes of rice, 15,000 packs or sacks of dry and other foods, Tk 35 lakh for children's food, and another Tk 35 lakh for cattle feed.

Also, 1,86,100 packs of relief materials, including dry food, clothes and drinking water collected by the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement were sent to the flood-hit areas through the Department of Disaster Management.

The recent floods affected more than 50,24,202 lakh people in 11 districts in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and 5,82,155 lakh families became stranded.

Areas in 68 upazilas were inundated during the floods, with 504 unions and municipalities affected.

The authorities have opened 3,612 shelter centres where 2,85,966 people and 31,203 cattle took refuge. Besides, 469 medical teams are providing treatment to them.