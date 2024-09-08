Floods in Bangladesh: Singapore to contribute $100,000 to SRC fundraiser

Singapore will contribute US$100,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) public fundraising efforts towards relief efforts in the wake of severe flooding in Bangladesh's eastern districts.

"The contribution will support humanitarian relief efforts and the immediate needs of affected communities," the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement today.

Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will commit $50,000 to support emergency operations, providing essential aid and relief to affected communities through the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS).

SRC remains in close contact with BDRCS and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to monitor the situation, and stands ready to provide further assistance, SRC said in a statement.

SRC is launching a public fundraising appeal to further support the recovery efforts in Bangladesh.

It also launched a fundraising appeal to further support recovery efforts, which will run until Oct 31.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and displacement caused by the severe floods," said Benjamin William, Secretary General of the Singapore Red Cross.

Heavy rainfall since late August has affected more than 5.8 million people in 492 municipalities. At least 502,501 people have been sheltered in 3,403 evacuation centres, said William.

Bangladesh authorities are now focusing on preventing the spread of waterborne diseases, a common aftermath of such disasters, and ensuring the availability of clean drinking water.

UNICEF has said two million children are at risk from Bangladesh's most severe flooding in three decades. It has launched an urgent appeal for US$35 million to provide essential supplies to those affected.