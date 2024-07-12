Flood water damages rural roads in Sirajganj's Shahjadpur

Road communication in the rural areas under Sirajganj's Shahjadpur upazila has been disrupted in the last one week due to flood water.

According to Local Government and Engineering Department, three roads have been badly damaged in the upazila.

Residents of villages in the area -- Kayemkola, Bangalapara, Shayestabad, Sharatoil, Bri-Angaru, Char-Angaru, Bonogram, Kashinathpur and Chithulia of Shahjadpur -- have been suffering immensely due to the flood.

Md Habib Mollah, a local in Chithulia village, said a portion of paved road collapsed due to the heavy current of flood water, disrupting road communication in the areas.

Kayempur union parishad data showed that around 10,000 people of some eight to nine villages have been affected by the road damage. Temporary initiatives were taken to prevent the road damage, according to the data.

On the other hand, a portion of paved road and a portion of a mud road at Talgasi under Garadah union were also damaged due to the flood water, said Md Saiful Islam, chairman of Garadah union.

"We have tried to repair the road temporarily with brick chunks and sand, the chairman added.

Lawmaker of Sirajganj-6 constituency has recently taken initiative for temporary repair work.

Locals demanded permanent repair work on the Chithulia and Talgasi roads for smooth road communication.

When contacted, Md Saiful Islam, executive engineer of Siraganj LGED, said, "We were aware of the roads damage in Shahjadpur. This is flood time so it is not possible to run permanent repair work on the damaged roads at present."

"When the flood water recedes, we will take steps for permanent repairs," he added.