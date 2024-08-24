Flood situation slightly improves in Tripura

The situation in Tripura, buffeted by the worst flood in over three decades, slightly improved yesterday with the rains having stopped but the water level in the state's main river Gomati, which flows through Gomati and Sepahijala districts before entering Bangladesh, remained above the extreme danger level.

Responding to the question about the water level in the major rivers of the state, PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte said the water level of every major river in the state except Gomati river has come below the danger level.

According to the Disaster Management officials, most of the rivers in Tripura are overflowing while the state's main river Gomati was still flowing at 22.30 meters, which is above extreme danger level of 22 meters, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

An official said around 65,500 people are taking shelter in 450 relief camps in all the eight districts of the state affecting 17 lakh people.

The state is reeling under the devastating floods since Monday. However, since Thursday afternoon, the rain in most places either stopped or its intensity reduced.

The toll in the flood has gone up to 24 in South Tripura, Gomati, and Khowai districts since Monday and two persons reportedly remained missing.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha yesterday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Udaipur, Amarpur and Karbook areas in Gomati district and he also visited many relief camps.

Eleven National Disaster Response Force teams, three columns of the Army, and four helicopters of the Air Force have been deployed and are assisting the state government in relief and rescue operations.