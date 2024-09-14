Flood damages crops worth Tk 1,844.66cr in Ctg region

Crops worth an estimated Tk 1,844.66 crore have been damaged in the recent flash flood in Chattogram region.

Triggered by onrush of upstream water and heavy rains, the floodwaters inundated vast stretches of croplands in different districts of the region.

According to an assessment by the Department of Agricultural Extension in Chattogram, at least 2,01,947 hectares of croplands were submerged under water in five districts -- Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Noakhali, and Lakshmipur -- damaging crops completely on 85,884 hectares and partially on 1,16,063 hectares of land.

Approximately 3,87,856 tonnes of crops, including Aus paddy, Aman paddy and seedbeds, seasonal vegetables, fruits, ginger, turmeric, sugarcane, and betel leaves, were damaged while 7,04,335 farming families were affected by the flood in the region, according to the assessment report.

Prices of paddy and rice are likely to soar in local markets as a consequence of the damages sustained from the flood, said experts.

Meanwhile, farmers are passing days amid concerns about how to recover their losses.

According to district-wise statistics, Chattogram district suffered a total loss of Tk 391.86 crore, Noakhali Tk 642.73 crore, Lakshmipur Tk 227.64 crore, Feni Tk 524.48 crore, and Cox's Bazar TK 55.85 crore.

Sources said the extent of damage to Aman cultivation will likely have a significant impact on local markets.

Farmers now urgently need Aman seeds and saplings, as well as seeds of other crops, and financial assistance for their rehabilitation and to resume cultivation to prevent any adverse effect on the market.

Contacted, Md Nasir Uddin, additional director of DAE in Chattogram, said, "After the water receded, the extent of damage to crops has become visible. We have submitted the final assessment report on flood damage to the concerned ministry. Now, the ministry will decide on how to rehabilitate the farmers and provide compensation for their losses."

Md Ekram Uddin, deputy director of DAE in Feni, said floodwater is yet to recede from a significant portion of croplands in the district, and urgent repairs to the damaged embankments and Musapur flood-gate are necessary to this end as upstream waters from Muhuri and Silonia rivers keep breaching those and inundating lands.

He urged Bangladesh Water Development Board to take prompt steps to repair the damaged infrastructures.

"Once the floodwaters recede from croplands completely, steps will be taken to rehabilitate farmers," he added.