Flood damages crops worth Tk 140cr in Jamalpur

A man swims as his village and home is inundated in floodwater in Jamalpur. Photo: Collected

The recent flood in the Jamalpur district has damaged a large number of crops, the value of which amounts to around Tk 140 crore.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), the flood hit the district on July 3 and continued till July 15.

During the period, the flood water submerged 11,524 hectares of land where various types of crops. The crops are T-Aman, Aush paddy, jute, vegetables, sesame, green chilli, maize and banana.

Flood water damaged crops on 6,990 hectares of land completely and 4,517 hectares of land partially. As a result, farmers lost around 2,739 tonnes of crops.

The DAE office said 63,417 farmers incurred huge losses as a result of the flood.

DAE Deputy Director Zakia Sultana said after flood water receded, farmers have started planting T-Aman seed in full swing.

"Farmers prepared huge seed beds so that they could recoup the losses caused by the flood. We are closely monitoring the situation and advising farmers about cultivation," she added.