Flash floods in Mymensingh: Over 1.25 lakh marooned in two upazilas

Flash floods in Mymensingh's Dhobaura and Haluaghat upazilas have left over 1,25,000 people marooned.

According to the district administration, unrelenting rain for the past two days, and onrushing water from the Indian state of Meghalaya have fuelled this natural calamity.

According to Dhobaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nishat Sharmin, around 50 villages under seven unions in the upazila are submerged, leaving over 50,000 people waterlogged.

The situation is grave as rain continues to persist in small intervals, she mentioned, adding that the upazila's Dakshin Maizpara, Gamaritola, Ghoshgaon, and Purakandulia unions are most affected as their neighbouring Netai river has overflowed in several points after the embankments around the waterbody eroded.

The floods washed away about 30 houses in the Dakshin Maizpara and Ghoshgaon unions. However, no casualties have been reported yet, said the UNO.

All 93 government primary schools in the upazila are ready to shelter the flood-hit families, but no one has arrived at any of the points yet, she added.

Over 4,000 hectares of paddy fields and 300 hectares of vegetable fields were inundated, affecting over 10,000 families of farmers in the upazila, said Golam Sarwar Tushar, agriculture officer in Dhobaura.

Meanwhile, 12 unions in Haluaghat have gone under water, marooning some 75,000 people in the last couple of days. Gazirbhita, Bhubonkura, Koichapur, Narail, and Durail unions were most affected, said Haluaghat UNO Md Ershadul Ahmed.

The flood damaged three bridges in Haluaghat Sadar, Koichapur, and Durail, and inundated 7,600 hectares of paddy fields and 38 hectares of vegetable fields, said Md Mahbubur Rahman Swapon, the upazila's agriculture officer.

"Some 800 flood-affected people have reached the four shelters in the upazila with their belongings and cattle, the UNO added.

As per Azim Uddin, additional deputy commissioner of Mymensingh, relief materials are yet to be distributed.

"The district administration has primarily allocated 10 metric tonnes of rice and Tk 1 lakh in cash for each upazila. Distribution will start tomorrow," he said.

Contacted by our local correspondent, Md Akhlak Ul Jamil, executive engineer at Water Development Board in Mymensingh, said the water level could rise if the downpour continues for two more days.