Flash flood threat: Jamuna swelling up rapidly

Water level has been increasing rapidly in Jamuna river, which may cross the danger level within next three to four days, according to Sirajganj Water Development Board (WDB).

According to Sirajganj WDB, Jamuna was flowing at 11.77-metre at Hardpoint, 1.13m below the danger level, and at 13.45m at Kazipur point, 1.35m below the danger level, yesterday morning.

"Water level has been increasing rapidly in Jamuna in the last couple of days, and by 30 to 35cm every 24 hours in the last two days," said Md Najmul Hossain, sub-divisional engineer at Sirajganj WDB.

Due to the flow upstream, Jamuna is swelling rapidly and may cross danger level in Sirajganj within the next three to four days, he added.

"Due to rising water levels, at least 2 to 2.5 lakh people of low-lying areas and shoal areas of 25 unions in five upazilas of the district are facing the threat of flash flood," said Md Aktaruzzaman, district relief and rehabilitation officer in Sirajganj.

"We have made adequate preparations to tackle the crisis," he said.

At least 180 flood shelters have been prepared in the areas that are likely to be affected.

Besides, nearly 695 tonnes of food, cash and other necessary relief materials are in reserve, he added.