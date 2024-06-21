Flash flood: 20,000 stranded in Rangpur

Around 20,000 people in the low-lying areas of Rangpur's Kaunia upazila have been marooned due to a flash flood caused by a surge in the Teesta river.

The flood occurred following excessive rain in the area alongside Indian upstream regions in 24 hours till yesterday morning, which caused the river's water level to rise above the danger mark.

The flood has already affected around 10 villages in the upazila. Also, 11 char areas have been affected by Teesta's rising water levels, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Rangpur Water Development Board (WDB) officials said the Teesta was close to the danger level at Dalia Point a couple of days ago, causing floods in Gangachara in Rangpur and parts of Nilphamari district.

The Teesta is now flowing 52cm above the danger level at Kaunia point. However, WDB officials said the water level has remained unchanged since this morning.

As floodwaters swept away many homes, residents of the flood-affected villages -- particularly in Balapara and Dhepamadhupur unions -- have sought refuge on higher grounds with their families and livestock.

"The flood situation has been worsening since Thursday. The flash flood has already claimed the livestock of many families, while a significant area of cropland has also been submerged," said Aminul Islam, chairman of Dhepamadhupur union.

He also expressed concern over the severe drinking water crisis and said relief efforts have yet to reach many flood-affected people.

Contacted, Mohidul Haq, UNO of Kaunia upazila, said steps are being taken to distribute dry food among those affected.

Meanwhile, WDB has issued a flood alert for parts of Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, and Nilphamari, predicting further rises in the water levels of the Teesta, Dudhkumar, and Dharla rivers due to anticipated heavy rainfall in northern Bangladesh and Indian West Bengal.

India's Gangtok recorded 31mm of rainfall in 24 hours till this morning, which might exacerbate Rangpur's current flood situation.