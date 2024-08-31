Death toll from floods rises to 54 in nine districts

A total of 54 people, including six women and seven children, died in the ongoing floods in nine districts until yesterday, the disaster management and relief ministry said in its latest release.

Nineteen people died in Feni, 14 in Cumilla, eight in Noakhlai, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, and one each in Moulvibazar, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Khagrachhari.

Besides, one person in Moulvibazar remained missing.

The release said the overall flood situation in Sylhet, Habiganj and Chattogram districts improved yesterday.

As part of its relief efforts, the ministry as of yesterday disbursed Tk 4.52 crore in cash, 20,650 tonnes of rice, 15,000 packs or sacks of dry and other foods, Tk 35 lakh for children food, and another Tk 35 lakh for cattle feed.

Also, 1,15,105 packs of relief materials, including dry food, clothes and drinking water collected by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were sent to the flood-hit areas through the Department of Disaster Management.

The recent floods affected more than 54 lakh people in 11 districts in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and 10.09 lakh families became stranded.

Areas in 64 upazilas were inundated during the floods, with 486 unions and municipalities affected.

The authorities have opened 3,269 shelter centres for the flood victims. Besides, 567 medical teams are providing treatment to them.