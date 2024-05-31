Cyclone Remal: Crops on 1.53 lakh hectares affected

Says DAE official citing data on 48 districts

THE AFTERMATH … Soldana and other neighbouring villages in Khulna’s Paikgachha upazila have gone under water after Cyclone Remal breached a Shibsa river embankment, washing away a large number of crab and shrimp farms. The water has also engulfed a part of a road that was vital for the villagers, further adding to their woes. Thousands of people have been affected by the flooding there. The photo was taken yesterday. PHOTO: HABIBUR RAHMAN

More than half of all standing crops across 48 districts have been affected by Cyclone Remal, according to a preliminary report prepared by the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).

"The cyclone's impact has affected standing crops on 1.53 lakh hectares, out of the total 2.23 lakh hectares of cropland in 48 districts. The affected crops include paddies, vegetables, fruits, jute, maize, sesame, chillies, and betel leaf," DAE Director General Badal Chandra Biswas told The Daily Star last evening.

"Some crops were submerged by tidal surges, while others were affected by strong winds during the storm," he said.

The report, however, mentioned that the actual extent of the damage is not yet determined and will become clear after seven to eight days.

The DAE is now listing affected farmers, all of whom will get financial assistance under a Tk 1.48-crore scheme, informed the official.

The report says the cyclone has affected 52,190 hectares of summer vegetables, 10,843 hectares of Aush seedbeds, 21,434 hectares of standing Aush paddy, 7,730 hectares of Boro paddy, 4,826 hectares of Aman paddy, over 29,000 hectares of jute, and over 7,000 hectares of betel leaf.

The most affected areas include six districts under the Barishal division: Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Patuakhali, Barguna, and Bhola; four districts under the Khulna division: Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, and Narail; and three districts under the Chattogram division: Noakhali, Lakshmipur, and Cox's Bazar.

The Barisal division was the worst hit, with 180,481 farmers affected and crop damage totalling Tk 508.97 crore, according to the regional DAE office.

Md Hasan, 40, a farmer from Patuakhali's Galachipa upazila, said, "My mung beans, groundnuts, and boro paddy have been submerged in water for the last three days."

Al Islam, 45, a farmer from Patuakhali Sadar upazila, who cultivated groundnuts, chillies and mung beans on his 25 decimals of land, said his groundnuts and chillies were damaged.

Shawkat Osman, additional director of the Barishal Divisional DAE, said the initial damage estimate is not comprehensive, and a full report will take time.

Meanwhile, the latest report from the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) released yesterday, said around 4.5 million people were affected by the cyclone in 19 districts.

Over 40,000 houses were completely damaged, and some 1.33 lakh houses were partially damaged, it added.

[Our correspondents from Barishal, Khulna, Patuakhali, and Pirojpur also contributed to this report.]