Cyclone Remal: BRAC, BRAC Bank donate Tk10 crore as relief

BRAC and BRAC Bank have contributed Tk 10 crore as relief assistance for the families affected by cyclone Remal.

Of the fund titled, "Dakche Amar Desh" (Bangladesh is calling), BRAC has contributed Tk 7 crore and BRAC Bank PLC Tk 3 crore, said a press release.

This fund will be mobilised for emergency cash support so that the affected families can procure essential food packages, as well as for rebuilding homes, water sources, and latrines and restoring livelihoods.

Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, said the community needs both immediate relief assistance and long-term rehabilitation and rebuilding support.

Urging all sections of society to come forward in this regard, Asif Saleh, said, ''We are mobilizing our own funds to start the immediate work, however, the need is much greater and requires collective, sustained efforts.''

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank PLC, said, "BRAC Bank's contribution to BRAC's relief efforts in the cyclone Remal-affected areas underscored our dedication to social responsibility."