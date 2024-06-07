Cyclone Remal: 772km roads, 755m bridges, culverts damaged in Patuakhali

A total of 772 kilometres of roads in eight upazilas of Patuakhali have been badly damaged following the impact of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall on Bangladesh's coast on the night of May 26.

The affected roads include 489.13 km of paved and 283.20 km of unpaved roads, sources at the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) said today, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

Besides, the cyclone affected 755 meters of bridges, culverts, and connecting roads, and damaged 10 schools, the LGED said.

Syed Md Hanif, a resident of Jainkathi village in Patuakhali Sadar upazila, said road communication in the village has been disrupted after a road on the bank of Lohalia river was damaged at several points due to the impact of Remal.

All kinds of vehicle traffic remain suspended following the damage.

Jainkathi UP Chairman Syed Mohsin said at least 20 km of paved and unpaved roads have been severely damaged in his union.

Patuakhali LGED Executive Engineer Latif Hossain said the cyclone caused significant damage to Patuakhali's rural roads, bridges, culverts, and school buildings.

After determining the extent of these damages, the information will be sent to the higher authorities for repair or renovation.

Once the allocation is received, repairing damaged rural infrastructure will commence, he added.