Cyclone Remal: 20 villages flooded in Moulvibazar

About 20 villages in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar have been flooded due to nonstop rain triggered by cyclone Remal, which made landfall in Bangladesh on Sunday night.

Hundreds of families in the 20 villages under Jaychandi and Sadar unions were marooned following the flood, reports our local correspondent.

Kulaura Upazila Project Implementation Officer Shimul Ali said the rain started yesterday morning and continued till this afternoon following the impact of Cyclone Remal.

Besides, the embankment of Gogalichhra river was damaged at a point near Gazipur Dakhil Madrasa in Jaychandi Union and another point in Sadar union this morning.

About 20 villages of two unions were flooded due to heavy rain and entering water from the river, he added.

Meanwhile, Kulaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mohiuddin visited the affected areas.

Talking to reporters, UNO Mohiuddin said relief materials will be given to the flood-affected people soon.