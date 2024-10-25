Cyclone Dana not a threat to Bangladesh: BMD

Bangladesh remains safe from the impact of Cyclone Dana. According to reports, no significant damage has been observed in most areas.

However, strong winds have caused 4-5 houses to collapse in Latachapali union of Kolapara upazila under Patuakhali district, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Kamrul Hasan said while providing an update on the current situation last night.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department confirmed via phone that there is no threat of the cyclone making landfall in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has been monitoring the situation closely, ensuring necessary precautions are in place, he added.