Cox’s Bazar beach damaged further due to recent record rain

A part of the beach at Kalatali and Sugandha points have been damaged due to the receding rainfall through the Cox's Bazar beach.

On a visit to the beach on Sunday, this correspondent found that a shallow canal was formed at Sughandha beach and Kolatali beach due to the force of water returning to the sea.

Locals and traders said the beach was already once damaged in last year's rain. However, this year's rainfall and gushing water from the hills worsened the damage.

Mohammad Selim, a hawker at Sughanda beach, said the receding rainwater through the beach scarred it.

Abu Raihan, a tourist, said he came to visit Sugandha point over the weekend and found that its earlier glory was lost.

Tanveer Hossain, executive magistrate (Tourism Cell) of Cox's Bazar District Administration, said he visited the beach after noticing the erosion at Kolatali and Sugandha points.

A letter will be sent to the authorities concerned and the beach will soon be filled with sand and restored to its original state, he added.