Couple killed in Narsingdi during storm

A couple died when a pile of bricks fell on their tin-shed house in Narsingdi Sadar upazila during the storm early today.

Confirming the deaths, Md Tanvir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Narsingdi Sadar Police Station, told our Narsingdi correspondent that the incident happened while they were sleeping at home.

The deceased were identified as Kalo Mia, 75, and his wife Sobmeher Begum, 65, residents of Najarpur union under Sadar upazila.

Their son Ebrahim Mia said, "We will file a complaint to the police station against the brick trader who piled up the bricks near our house."

The brick trader could not be reached for his comment as he did not receive his phone.

OC Tanvir said, "The incident occurred when the house fence collapsed after the bricks fell on it. The bricks were piled up next to the house fence."

"We, however, sent the bodies to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. We will take action on the basis of investigation," he added.