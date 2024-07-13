City drowns In downpour

Dhaka dwellers woke up to waterlogged roads yesterday morning amid heavy rainfall. Multiple areas, including many thoroughfares, were inundated while pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water in many places. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, a total of 130-millimetre rainfall occurred in the six hours from 6:00am to noon. Commuters who mostly left home for their workplace to provide emergency services and to go to kitchen markets suffered on the roads due to ankle- to knee-deep water and transport crisis. Although traffic was light on a Friday morning, those who ventured out with their cars had to manoeuvre through waterlogged streets. People were seen pulling their vehicles on the submerged roads as those broke down due to the waterlogging. Many shops and houses in different areas were submerged too. The photos were taken in Dhanmondi, Moghbazar, Malibagh, Dhaka University, Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Mirpur and Arambagh areas.

Photo: Prabir Das, Anisur Rahman, Palash khan