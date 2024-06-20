Child drowns, 7 missing as boat capsizes in Teesta river
A child drowned and seven people went missing as a boat capsized in the Teesta river in Kurigram's Ulipur upazila last night.
The identities of the victims could not be ascertained immediately, said Golam Mortuza, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ulipur Police Station.
He said the engine-run-boat with 26 passengers on board sank near Sadua Damarhat area around 7:30pm.
Of them, 18 managed to swim ashore immediately, the OC said.
Md Abbas Uddin, in-charge of Ulipur Fire Service Station, said they conducted a rescue operation immediately after the incident and recovered the body of a child.
Seven people still remain missing, added the fire official.
OC Golam Mortuza said their rescue operation is on despite the strong current in the river.
