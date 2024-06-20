Natural disaster
UNB, Kurigram
Thu Jun 20, 2024 10:58 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 11:06 AM

Natural disaster

Child drowns, 7 missing as boat capsizes in Teesta river

FILE PHOTO: STAR/S DILIP ROY

A child drowned and seven people went missing as a boat capsized in the Teesta river in Kurigram's Ulipur upazila last night.

The identities of the victims could not be ascertained immediately, said Golam Mortuza, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ulipur Police Station.

He said the engine-run-boat with 26 passengers on board sank near Sadua Damarhat area around 7:30pm.

Of them, 18 managed to swim ashore immediately, the OC said.

Md Abbas Uddin, in-charge of Ulipur Fire Service Station, said they conducted a rescue operation immediately after the incident and recovered the body of a child.

Seven people still remain missing, added the fire official.

OC Golam Mortuza said their rescue operation is on despite the strong current in the river.

