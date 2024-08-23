Bridge collapse severs road connectivity between Akhaura, Kasba

Road communication between Kasba and Akhaura was cut off this morning after a bridge collapsed due to flash floods.

According to Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ghazala Parveen Ruhi, one side of a bridge connecting Devgram and Nayadil villages on the Akhaura-Kasba road collapsed snapping road communication between the places.

Local representatives have blocked the road by putting obstacles on the road to prevent any unwanted incidents, the UNO added.

On Wednesday, a bailey bridge over the Jazzy canal on the Akhaura-Agartala road collapsed due to the onrush of water. This incident has also contributed to the isolation of the region.

The Akhaura-Agartala road link, crucial for import-export trade and passenger crossing, also remains closed.

Eight regional roads in Akhaura upazila have been damaged by flash floods, cutting off road communication in these areas.

At least 100 families have taken shelter in local high-rise educational institutions. Over 500 families in 34 villages across four bordering unions remain trapped by floodwaters, said the UNO.

Additionally, landslides under electric poles near the collapsed bridges have caused power disruptions in some areas, said an offcial of Akhaura Upazila Palli Bidyut Samiti.