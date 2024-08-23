Army members donate one day salary to support flood victims

The photo was taken from Cumilla on August 23, 2024. Photo: Collected

Members of Bangladesh Army have donated their one-day salary to aid people affected by devastating floods in various districts in Bangladesh.

According to ISPR, an amount equivalent to one day's salary of all ranks of the Bangladesh Army has been donated to the Chief Adviser's Relief Fund in support of the flood victims.

"This money was paid in the service of humanity to help the victims of the recent floods in Feni, Chattogram, Cumilla, Noakhali, Sunamganj and Habiganj," it added.

Meanwhile, the ongoing floods have claimed the lives of 13 people, with more than 44 lakh people affected across 11 districts, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief provided this update today.

The floods have submerged 77 upazilas, impacting 584 unions and municipalities. Over 887,000 families are suffering from the devastation, added the ministry.