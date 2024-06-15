4 killed in lightning strikes in Rangamati

At least four people, including a woman, were killed and another person went missing in separate lightning strikes in Rangamati's Langadu upazila today.

The deceased are Rina Begum, 35, Bacchu Miah,30, Ziaul Haque Shamshu, 40 and Obaidul, 30, our Rangamati correspondent reports quoting Harun-or-Rashid, officer-in-charge of Langadu Police Station.

Of them, Rina was the wife of Atarakchara UP Chairman Tilar Ibrahim.

Locals said the other three -- Bacchu, Ziaul and Obaidul -- died on the spot after a lightning bolt hit their boat on Kaptai Lake, while travelling to Minabazar from Mainimukh Bazar around 5:00pm.

They were residents of Bhasanaydam area.

Besides, another person, Akkas, went missing after he fell off the boat during the incident.

Atarakchara UP Secretary Al-Amin said Rina died after a thunderbolt struck her in the premises of her house in Karalyachhari village this afternoon.