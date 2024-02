An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Pabna today at 8:07 pm, according to BMD.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 111 kilometers northwest of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, near Atghoria upazila of the district. The earthquake was categorized as minor.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, BMD said.