3 lakh flood-affected in Moulvibazar, 4 rivers flowing above danger level

At least three lakh people have been affected by the flood that worsened in Kamalganj, Kulaura, Rajnagar, Juri, Barlekha and Sadar upazilas of Moulvibazar, according to the district's Water Development Board (WDB).

The water level of four rivers --Manu, Dhalai, Juri, and Kushiara -- are flowing above the danger level, WDB in the district informed.

Jabed Iqbal, executive engineer of WDB, said no relief has been provided yet to the flood victims.

The flood has caused extensive damage to fish and crops, locals said.

Eight dams including four on the Manu and Dhalai rivers were damaged due to heavy rains and flash floods from upstream, our local correspondent reports.

Moulvibazar WDB said the water level in the Manu increased by 16 centimetre since 9:00pm last night at Chandni Ghat and flowing over 115 cm above the danger level till 9:00am today.

At the same time, water in the Juri river has risen by nine cm and is flowing 190 cm above the danger level while the Dhalai river water has risen by 18 cm and is flowing above the danger level by 30 cm.

Meanwhile, the Kushiara river water has increased by 12 cm since last night and is flowing five cm above the danger level in Sherpur area.