20 lakh people hit by floods in 15 districts

TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE… To flee the rapidly rising floodwater, a family dismantles their house, loads the salvaged pieces and other belongings onto a boat, and makes a hasty retreat to higher ground. The photo was taken on Friday from Rasulpur Char under Gaibandha’s Phulchhari upazila. Photo: Mostafa Shabuj

Around 20 lakh people in 15 districts across the country have been affected by the ongoing floods caused by torrential rains and the onrush of water from upstream, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman.

The worst-hit districts include Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Rangpur, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Feni, Rangamati, Bogura, Kurigram, Sirajganj, Lalmonirhat, and Cox's Bazar, he told reporters at the Secretariat yesterday.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said that the flood situation in Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Bogura, Tangail, and Sirajganj may remain unchanged today (Sunday).

"In the next 24 hours, the overall flood situation in various low-lying areas of the northeastern region may improve slightly," added the FFWC bulletin issued at 9:00am yesterday.

In Gaibandha, over 67,000 families remain waterlogged in 164 char areas under Sundarganj, Sadar, Phulchhari, and Shaghata upazilas since Tuesday night.

The Jamuna River was flowing 83cm above danger level at Phulchhari point at 6:00pm. The strong current of the floodwaters was causing erosion in many char areas.

In Kurigram, the flood situation worsened significantly, leaving an estimated 1.5 lakh people stranded.

According to Saidul Arif, deputy commissioner of Kurigram, all major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Dharla, and Dudhkumar, were flowing above their danger levels.

At least 37 government primary schools have suspended classes due to flood waters entering the buildings. A total of 20 madrasas and 43 secondary schools have also been forced to close.

The number of people seeking refuge is increasing, with many heading to shelter centres as their homes are submerged in chest-deep water. Others are spending their nights on boats.

The floods have inundated 6,615 hectares of cropland in the district.

"Vegetables on my three bigha land have been damaged by floodwater. Even, our house has been submerged. We've been living on dry food for the last few days as we can't cook," said Shafiqul Islam, 60, of Char Madhya Kadamtala area under Kurigram Sadar upazila.

"We have yet to get any relief," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

Maidul Islam, 48, of the same village, said, "We've taken shelter on an embankment as our house has gone under water. We were facing a crisis of food and fresh water. We are passing hard days."

On Friday afternoon, three people, including two sisters, were electrocuted to death while they were riding on rafts in Kurigram's Nageshwari upazila.

Monzu Ali, of Marnea in Rangpur's Gangachara upazila, said, "We have been waterlogged for 10 days. We are yet to get any relief assistance."

Abdus Sattar, 70, of Alfajtarir village under the same upazila, said, "My house and croplands have been devoured by the Teesta. I've become homeless."

A day labourer in Sayedpur village in Sirajganj's Shahzadpur upazila, said, "All of our croplands have gone under water. We don't have any work now. We are struggling to survive,".

Mifta Miah, a trader of Fenchuganj market in Sylhet, said, "The market has gone under knee-deep water. Most of us are suffering from skin disease as we stay in the water all day."

For flood-hit districts, the government has so far allocated a total of 8,700 tonnes of rice, Tk 3.10 crore in cash, 58,500 sacks of dry food, Tk 60 lakh for baby food, and Tk 60 lakh for cattle fodder.