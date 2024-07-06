20 lakh people affected by floods in 15 districts: state minister

The photo was taken from Chanpur area of Sylhet’s Balaganj upazila on July 3, 2024. Photo: Sheikh Nasir/Star

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman today said around 20 lakh people across 15 districts have been affected by the ongoing floods caused by torrential rains and upstream water onrush.

The worst-hit districts include Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Rangpur, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Feni, Rangamati, Bogura, Kurigram, Sirajganj, Lalmonirhat, and Cox's Bazar, the minister said during a press briefing at the Secretariat.

The government has so far allocated a total of 8,700 tonnes of rice, Tk 3.10 crore in cash, 58,500 sacks of dry food, Tk 60 lakh for baby food, and Tk 60 lakh for fodder to support the flood-hit districts, he said.

Flood-affected people have taken refuge in 36,223 shelters, he added.

According to local administration sources, no fatalities have been reported, but 20 lakh people have been affected by the floods.

The government is actively working in the flood-affected areas, with an emphasis on potential flooding in the southern part of the country, the minister said.

He noted the possibility of another spell of flooding in August or September, stating, "We are preparing as per the directives of the prime minister."

Addressing reports of food shortages, he said, "We will speak directly to the concerned deputy commissioners to ensure there is no lack of relief. All necessary items have been provided to parliament members, deputy commissioners, and upazila nirbahi officers as per their demand."

In response to a question, the minister affirmed that the current allocations for flood-hit areas are adequate.

The minister is expected to visit the flood-affected areas in Tangail and Sirajganj tomorrow.