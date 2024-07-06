1.5 lakh stranded as Kurigram flood situation worsens

The flood situation in Kurigram district has worsened significantly, leaving an estimated 1.5 lakh people stranded.

All major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Dharla, and Dudhkumar, are flowing significantly above their danger levels.

According to Mohammad Saidul Arif, deputy commissioner of Kurigram, the Brahmaputra is exceeding its danger point by 72cm at Chilmari, 71cm above at Hatiya, and 68cm above at Nunkhawa.

The Dharla River was one cm above its red mark at Dharla Bridge and 10 cm above at Taluk Shimulbari as of this morning.

Additionally, the Dudhkumar was 22 cm above its danger level at Pateshwari.

The flooding has severely impacted eight upazilas and 42 unions. Over 84,000 people across these areas have been directly affected.

Schools, madrasas, and daily life have been disrupted. At least 37 government primary schools have suspended classes due to flood waters entering the buildings. A total of 20 madrasas and 43 secondary schools have also been forced to close, according to the deputy commissioner.

To address the crisis, the local administration has opened 404 shelter centres, with 3,124 people taking refuge in 26 of them. Relief efforts include the allocation of 291 metric tonnes of rice, Tk 21.50 lakh in cash, and 15,320 packets of dry food for flood victims.

The floods have inundated 6,615 hectares of land in the district. In response, the district administration has deployed 83 medical teams to provide healthcare to those affected by the floods.

Residents are increasingly seeking refuge, with many heading to shelter centers as their homes are submerged in chest-deep water. Others are spending their nights on boats, illustrating the severe impact of the flooding.

Local authorities are closely monitoring river levels and providing continuous support to the stranded population.