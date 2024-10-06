Women are most affected by climate change: Rizwana

FILE PHOTO: Children walk over the top of a sandbag embankment that was breached by high waters in Khulna on May 4, 2019, after Cyclone Fani reached Bangladesh. Photo: AFP

Women, especially mothers, bear the brunt of natural disasters and climate change, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said today.

"Women, as primary caregivers, are responsible for putting food on the table for their children daily. This is why, during any disaster or climate change event, challenges faced by the women are the greatest."

The adviser said this while addressing the "Annual Community of Practice Network Convention 2024" organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation at the BRAC Centre Inn, Dhaka.

Rizwana also highlighted the specific struggles faced by women in regions like Khulna, where clean water scarcity has forced many to take birth control pills to halt menstruation.

"During pregnancy, many women suffer from high blood pressure due to the saline water. Despite an abundance of water, there is a critical shortage of safe drinking water," she added.

The event, supported by UN Women, brought together experts and activists working on climate adaptation and gender equality.

Rizwana also underscored that while people often complain about heatwaves, floods, and extreme weather, there is a reluctance to acknowledge these as consequences of climate change.

In her address, Rizwana stressed the importance of regional cooperation to tackle climate change challenges.

"Next month, all countries will gather to discuss how to support nations affected by the climate change. Developed countries burn more fossil fuels, and yet they have failed to deliver the promised funds to the affected nations through the Loss and Damage Fund. Developed nations talk big but fail to provide the necessary financial support. However, Sweden has been an exception," she noted.

Rizwana Hasan also presented awards to five outstanding women-led climate change adaptation initiatives, at the event, chaired by MJF executive director Shaheen Anam.