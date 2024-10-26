Fossil fuel main driver of climate change: Rizwana

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said fossil fuel use is one of the main drivers of climate change.

She emphasised the need to reduce its use, adapt development models, and work collectively to control pollution.

She made the remarks in a video message at the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) seminar room during the mentoring program titled "Journalism in the Age of Energy Transition: COP-29 Coverage Strategies and Mentoring."

The event aimed to enhance the skills of journalists in print, electronic, and online media in preparation for coverage of the upcoming COP-29.

Rizwana Hasan further stated the importance of effectively covering climate conferences and using knowledge from training to support at-risk communities through actionable steps.

The event was chaired by PIB Director General Faruk Wasif and moderated by CAPS Chairman Professor Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder.