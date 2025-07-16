TV & Film
Vidyut Jammwal cast in Hollywood’s ‘Street Fighter’ adaptation

Vidyut Jammwal cast in Hollywood’s ‘Street Fighter’ adaptation
Photo: Collected

Indian actor Vidyut Jammwal is reportedly stepping into Hollywood with his first international project—a live-action film adaptation of the iconic video game "Street Fighter", according to US media sources.

The 44-year-old will portray the character Dhalsim in the movie, which is being produced by the studio Legendary, as per a report by Deadline. Dhalsim, a mystical yogi introduced in "Street Fighter II" back in 1991, is known for his fire-breathing powers and spiritual demeanor. His character is driven by a mission to protect and provide for his family.

Originally launched in 1987 by Japanese gaming company Capcom, "Street Fighter" features a global cast of martial artistes competing in a world tournament orchestrated by the evil mastermind M Bison. Since its inception, the franchise has sold over 55 million copies worldwide. Its latest installment, "Street Fighter 6", released in June 2023, was named Best Fighting Game at the 2023 Game Awards.

Although the film's producers have not officially confirmed Jammwal's involvement, Deadline reported that the actor has been selective and strategic in choosing this project as his introduction to American audiences.

The movie will be helmed by "Bad Trip" director Kitao Sakurai and includes a cast featuring Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, and Jason Momoa in significant roles.

Jammwal has built a strong reputation in Indian cinema with action films such as "Force" (2011), "Commando" (2013), "Commando 2" (2017), "Commando 3" (2019), and "Sanak" (2021). His most recent appearance was in "Crakk", directed by Aditya Datt, where he shared screen space with Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. He is also set to star in the upcoming Tamil movie "Madharasi".

 

