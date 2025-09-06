The stars descend tomorrow

Blender’s Choice- The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2024

The fourth iteration of Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards is set to unfold tomorrow, promising to celebrate the finest talents in the OTT industry.

Since the inception of the show, the awards have spotlighted outstanding achievements in the vibrant digital entertainment sector, and this year's event is no exception.

Mosharraf Karim.Photo: Collected

Spanning 27 categories and two special awards, the awards will honour excellence in both Popular and Critics' segments, including 15 Popular and 12 Critics' awards.

Chanchal Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

In the Best Director (Popular, Film) category, nominees include Kajal Arefin Ome, "Osomoy", Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, "Last Defenders of Monogamy", Raihan Rafi, "Mayaa", Robiul Alam Robi, "Forget Me Not", and Shihab Shaheen, "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya".

Pori Moni. Photo: Collected

The web-series category has also seen a leap forward, with nominations for Anam Biswas, "Rongila Kitab", Kazi Asad, "Adhunik Bangla Hotel", Mohammad Touqir Islam "Sinpaat", Shihab Shaheen, "Golam Mamun", and Vicky Zahed, "Chokro".

Mehazabien Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

In the Critics' category for Best Actor, Mosharraf Karim received a nomination for his consistently brilliant performance yet again, this time in "Adhunik Bangla Hotel", while Mostafizur Noor Imran has been nominated for his most convincing role in "Rongila Kitab". FS Nayeem's stunning transformation in "Kaalpurush", Shamol Mawla's compelling portrayal in "Ararat", and Sohel Sheikh's natural performance in "Sinpaat" have added depth to this fiercely competitive lineup.

Sabila Nur. Photo: Collected

In the Popular category, Mosharraf Karim (Adhunik Bangla Hotel) stands out for his variant portrayal in the anthology, while Ziaul Faruq Apurba (Golam Mamun), Chanchal Chowdhury (Last Defenders of Monogamy), Pritom Hasan (Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya), and Siam Ahmed (Tikit) join him in the race.

Tasnia Farin. Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The Best Actor, Female (Critics) category features stellar performances from Mehazabien Chowdhury (Forget Me Not), Sabila Nur (Golam Mamun), Sarika Subrin (Mayaa), Tasnia Farin (Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya), and Zinnat Ara (Sinpaat). In the Popular category, nominees include Mehazabien Chowdhury for "Ararat", Pori Moni for "Rongila Kitab", Safa Kabir for "Tikit", Tasnia Farin for "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya", and Xefer for "Last Defenders of Monogamy".

Sohel Sheikh. Photo: Collected

Supporting actors have made equally strong impressions, with Iresh Zaker and Saraf Ahmed Zibon both for "Osomoy", Imtiaz Barshon for "Golam Mamun", Manoj Pramanik and Partho Sheikh both for Baaji, vying for the male category, while Bijori Barkatullah (Forget Me Not), Monira Mithu and Runa Khan both for "Osomoy", Rupanty Akid for "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya" and Tanzika Amin for "Kaalpurush".

Zinnat Ara. Photo: Collected

The red carpet will be hosted by rising stars Priyontee Urbee and Partho Sheikh, while the event itself will be anchored by Naziba Basher and Rafsan Shabab alongside two huge surprises. Notable productions such as "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya", "Forget Me Not", "Last Defenders of Monogamy", "Maya", "Osomoy", "Ararat", "Golam Mamun", "Kaalpurush", "Rongila Kitab" and "Sinpaat" will compete against each other for supremacy.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The evening will be enlivened by performances from Xefer Rahman, Sabila Nur, Mondera Chakroborty, Parsa Evana, Jahid Nirob, Parsha Mahjabeen and the Alifia Squad, promising a night of surprises and celebration.