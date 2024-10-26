The Nishat Priom phenomenon

With nearly a decade in the industry, Nishat Priom has captivated audiences on both television and OTT platforms. As one of the earliest talents in the OTT space, she consistently takes on diverse roles, pushing boundaries and exploring new dimensions in her craft.

Recently, Nishat visited The Daily Star for an exclusive photoshoot, where we engaged in a long adda with her. She opened up about her journey in the industry, latest projects, and much more during our conversation.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Reflecting on her career, Nishat said, "My journey in the industry has been quite blissful, as the audience welcomed me warmly." She added, "It's never been about the medium I'm working in—what matters most to me is the role I'm portraying."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Taking on diverse roles in projects, including Tanim Noor and Krishnendu Chattyopadhyay's "Money Honey", Ashfaque Nipun's "Mohanagar" and Shafayet Mansoor Rana's "Odrishshyo", Nishat has consistently left her mark. In her latest project, Riyad Mahmud's directorial "Section 302", she plays the mysterious character Samira. The web-series premiered on Bongo on October 18.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Regarding her character, the actress shared, "I loved working on this project because Samira is a multi-layered character. It was both challenging and interesting to bring her to life." The two-episode thriller series unravels a gripping murder mystery, keeping the audience on edge. The first episode, "Aynamohol", is already available for streaming, while the second, "Mukti", is yet to be released.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

While being a familiar face on OTT, Nishat continues to grace television screens as well. Her current series, "City Life", co-directed by Nazrul Islam Razoo and Tashdik Shahriar Khan, airs on Maasranga Television five days a week.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Nishat describes herself as a director's artiste, always eager to refine her craft when given constructive feedback or challenging material. By being selective about her roles, she continuously strives for growth. The artiste has worked with some of the finest directors in the industry, and when asked to name her favourites, she replied, "It's tough to pick just a few, but I would mention Shafayet Mansoor Rana, Ashfaque Nipun, Kajal Arefin Ome, and Tanim Noor."

She also expressed her desire to work with filmmakers like Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, and Abdullah Mohammad Saad, whose work she deeply admires.

Nishat has several upcoming projects, including a role in an anthology film directed by Shahadat Hossain, which features eight stories, with Nishat appearing in one. She has also completed another film with director N Rashed Chowdhury.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The actress has previously revealed her personal favourite– Sanjoy Somadder's directorial "Daag"– which still remains a special project in her career. In this web-series, she shared the screen with Mosharraf Karim, who is one of her favourite co-stars. "Afran Nisho, Mahfuz Ahmed, and Mosharraf Karim are my favourite co-artistes, and I must say I've learned a lot about acting from them," she shared.

Moreover, Nishat didn't hesitate to confess her admiration for actresses in the industry. "I admire Aupee Karim, Jaya Ahsan, and Nusrat Imrose Tisha. They've left an everlasting impression on me."

Many people have commented on Nishat's facial resemblance to the prominent actress Jaya Ahsan, a comparison she acknowledges with humility. "Jaya apu is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses we have and one of my favourites. So, it's a compliment for me. While I'm still learning, I personally don't see the resemblance. But I feel blessed that people recognise me for my roles and appreciate my work. What more can I ask for?" she concluded.