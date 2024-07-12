Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining’ and ‘Nashville’, dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, the iconic actress celebrated for her performances in Robert Altman's "3 Women" and Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining", passed away from diabetes complications at the age of 75 on Thursday (July 11) in Blanco, Texas, her partner Dan Gilroy confirmed.

"My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us last night. Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley," Gilroy shared in a heartfelt statement.

Duvall's career was closely tied to director Robert Altman, who cast her in her debut film, "Brewster McCloud". She continued to work with Altman in "McCabe & Mrs Miller" and "Thieves Like Us", before achieving wider recognition in the ensemble cast of "Nashville" in 1975. This success led to her role in "Buffalo Bill and the Indians" and her Cannes-winning performance in "3 Women", for which she also received a BAFTA nomination.

In 1977, Duvall portrayed a Rolling Stone journalist in Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" and dated Paul Simon for two years after meeting him on set.

She brought Olive Oyl to life in Altman's 1980 film "Popeye", perfectly matching the animated character with her distinctive features. Her haunting portrayal in "3 Women" convinced Kubrick to cast her as Wendy Torrance in "The Shining". The production was gruelling, with Kubrick's demanding direction pushing her to extreme emotional and physical limits. She later reflected on the experience with the Hollywood Reporter, saying, "I don't know how I did it. Jack (Nicholson) said that to me, too. He said, 'I don't know how you do it.'"

Duvall's varied filmography includes roles in Terry Gilliam's "Time Bandits" and the Steve Martin comedy "Roxanne". In the 1980s, she produced children's anthology shows such as "Faerie Tale Theatre," "Tall Tales & Legends," "Nightmare Classics," and "Bedtime Stories," featuring directors like Tim Burton and Francis Ford Coppola, and stars such as Robin Williams and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Duvall met Altman at a party while he was filming in the state. After moving back to Texas, she appeared in Steven Soderbergh's "The Underneath" in 1995 and Jane Campion's "The Portrait of a Lady" in 1996. She retired from acting in 2002.

Though she led a reclusive life, her 2016 appearance on "Dr Phil" drew criticism for exploiting her mental health struggles. However, a 2021 interview with the Hollywood Reporter's Seth Abramovitch portrayed her as happy and cherished in her Texas Hill Country community.

Duvall made a brief return to acting in the 2023 indie horror film "The Forest Hills". She is survived by her partner, Dan Gilroy, and her brothers, Scott, Stewart, and Shane.