‘Schitt's Creek’ star Eugene Levy hints at retirement from acting career

"Schitt's Creek" star Eugene Levy has gained numerous fans with his quirky performance and impeccable comic timing. Nevertheless, the actor might be contemplating retirement soon, hinting that him leaving showbiz "may not" be too distant.

Levy shared this possibility during an interview with The Independent, revealing that retirement is on his mind.

While promoting the Apple TV+ reality series "The Reluctant Traveler", the actor shared his thoughts on retirement, saying, "I'm not afraid of retirement. I love it when I have nothing on the agenda, I really do. I love getting up and the only big decision is where to go for lunch. There's nothing wrong with that."

The host of "The Reluctant Traveler" revealed that he isn't currently seeking any long-term projects. Levy explained that instead, he's interested in projects that he finds "really interesting" and jobs that won't demand too much time, adding, "but I don't think I'd commit to another series where you're working six days a week for five months straight."

Eugene has left his mark on numerous memorable projects, such as "American Pie," "Best in Show," and "Waiting for Guffman." However, he has recently experienced a resurgence with his role in "Schitt's Creek," the Emmy-winning show that aired from 2015 to 2020.

Notably, he clinched the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for his performance. At 77 years old, this veteran actor and comedian received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month.

Eugene will join the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" for its fourth season in a recurring role. With the season 3 finale wrapping up in October 2023, viewers were left on a suspenseful cliffhanger. Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, the central trio, are eagerly preparing to tackle the next mysterious murder in the upcoming season.