TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Oct 31, 2024 01:15 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 01:21 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Ritu Kamini’ shines light on Bangladesh's climate crisis

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Oct 31, 2024 01:15 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 01:21 PM
Ritu Kamini
Photos: Collected

In a gripping cinematic portrayal of climate change, the film "Ritu Kamini" dives deep into the challenges faced by Bangladesh as it battles the devastating effects of global warming. 

Produced by Moazzem Hussain under Bangladeshi Global Films, the film highlights the struggles of communities affected by rising sea levels, erratic weather, and the widespread disruption of livelihoods.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ritu Kamini

Set against Bangladesh's changing landscape, "Ritu Kamini" captures the intimate connection between nature and the daily lives of its people. The film's powerful narrative, brought to life by director Zahid Hossain, vividly portrays the impact of climate change on vulnerable populations. 

Ritu Kamini

The cast, including Abdun Noor Shajal, Adhora Khan, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and Deepa Khandakar, delivers stellar performances, giving voice to those enduring the harsh realities of environmental degradation.

Ritu Kamini

"Ritu Kamini" serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action to protect both people and the planet through compelling storytelling.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

তারেক রহমানের বিরুদ্ধে রাষ্ট্রদ্রোহ মামলা খারিজ

আজ বৃহস্পতিবার বিচারপতি এ কে এম আসাদুজ্জামান ও বিচারপতি সৈয়দ এনায়েত হোসেনের সমন্বয়ে গঠিত হাইকোর্ট বেঞ্চ এ রায় দেন।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফলোঅনে পড়েও চা-বিরতির আগে ৪ উইকেট নেই

২২ মিনিট আগে