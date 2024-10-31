‘Ritu Kamini’ shines light on Bangladesh's climate crisis

In a gripping cinematic portrayal of climate change, the film "Ritu Kamini" dives deep into the challenges faced by Bangladesh as it battles the devastating effects of global warming.

Produced by Moazzem Hussain under Bangladeshi Global Films, the film highlights the struggles of communities affected by rising sea levels, erratic weather, and the widespread disruption of livelihoods.

Set against Bangladesh's changing landscape, "Ritu Kamini" captures the intimate connection between nature and the daily lives of its people. The film's powerful narrative, brought to life by director Zahid Hossain, vividly portrays the impact of climate change on vulnerable populations.

The cast, including Abdun Noor Shajal, Adhora Khan, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and Deepa Khandakar, delivers stellar performances, giving voice to those enduring the harsh realities of environmental degradation.

"Ritu Kamini" serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action to protect both people and the planet through compelling storytelling.